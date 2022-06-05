Mobile Transformer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Specially designed transformer installed on mobile substation trolley is known as mobile transformer. Mobile transformers are completely self-contained trailer mounted units that are comprised of a transformer, cooling equipment, high and low voltage circuit protection, metering, relaying, AC and DC auxiliary power supplies and surge protection.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Transformer in global, including the following market information:
Global Mobile Transformer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Mobile Transformer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Mobile Transformer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mobile Transformer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Self-cooled Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mobile Transformer include Southern States, LLC, Meidensha, ABB, Delta Star Inc, Mobile Energy Inc, M&I Materials Ltd, EVA Elektromekanik, Sieyuan Electric and Niagara Power Transformer Corp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mobile Transformer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mobile Transformer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Mobile Transformer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Self-cooled
Air-cooled
Global Mobile Transformer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Mobile Transformer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Power Industry
Public Utilities
Mining Industry
Oil & Gas
Others
Global Mobile Transformer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Mobile Transformer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Mobile Transformer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Mobile Transformer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Mobile Transformer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Mobile Transformer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Southern States, LLC
Meidensha
ABB
Delta Star Inc
Mobile Energy Inc
M&I Materials Ltd
EVA Elektromekanik
Sieyuan Electric
Niagara Power Transformer Corp
Partner Technologies Inc
Jiangshan Scotech
Atlas Electric
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mobile Transformer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mobile Transformer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mobile Transformer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mobile Transformer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mobile Transformer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Mobile Transformer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mobile Transformer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mobile Transformer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mobile Transformer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Mobile Transformer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Mobile Transformer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mobile Transformer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Mobile Transformer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Transformer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mobile Transformer Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Transformer Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Mobile Transformer Market Siz
