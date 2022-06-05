Overhead Covered Conductor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Overhead Covered Conductor in global, including the following market information:
Global Overhead Covered Conductor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Overhead Covered Conductor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Overhead Covered Conductor companies in 2021 (%)
The global Overhead Covered Conductor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
ACSR Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Overhead Covered Conductor include Southwire, Apar Industries, ZTT, Prysmian, Zhuyou, Nexans, Tongda, SWCC and Oman Cables, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Overhead Covered Conductor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Overhead Covered Conductor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Overhead Covered Conductor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
ACSR
AAAC
ACAR
AACSR
AAC
Others
Global Overhead Covered Conductor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Overhead Covered Conductor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Low Pressure (less than 1kv)
Middle Pressure (1-69 kV)
High Pressure (69-345 kV)
Extra-high Pressure (345-800 kV)
Ultra-high Pressure (>800 kV)
Global Overhead Covered Conductor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Overhead Covered Conductor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Overhead Covered Conductor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Overhead Covered Conductor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Overhead Covered Conductor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Overhead Covered Conductor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Southwire
Apar Industries
ZTT
Prysmian
Zhuyou
Nexans
Tongda
SWCC
Oman Cables
Bekaert
Hengtong Group
3M
Diamond Power Infrastructure
LAMIFIL
Midal
LUMPI BERNDORF
CTC
Eland Cables
Kelani
Jeddah
CABCON
Galaxy
Alcon
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Overhead Covered Conductor Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Overhead Covered Conductor Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Overhead Covered Conductor Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Overhead Covered Conductor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Overhead Covered Conductor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Overhead Covered Conductor Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Overhead Covered Conductor Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Overhead Covered Conductor Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Overhead Covered Conductor Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Overhead Covered Conductor Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Overhead Covered Conductor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Overhead Covered Conductor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Overhead Covered Conductor Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Overhead Covered Conductor Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Overhead Covered Conductor Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Overhead
