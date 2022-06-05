High-pressure Gaseous Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of High-pressure Gaseous Hydrogen Storage and Distribution in Global, including the following market information:
Global High-pressure Gaseous Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global High-pressure Gaseous Hydrogen Storage and Distribution market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Long Tube Trailer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High-pressure Gaseous Hydrogen Storage and Distribution include Iljin Hysolus Co., Hexagon Composites, NPROXX, Faurecia, CLD, Faber Industrie S.P.A., Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Company Limited and Sinomatech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High-pressure Gaseous Hydrogen Storage and Distribution companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High-pressure Gaseous Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global High-pressure Gaseous Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Long Tube Trailer
Pipeline
Vehicle-mounted Hydrogen Storage Bottle
Others
Global High-pressure Gaseous Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global High-pressure Gaseous Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Storage
Distribution
Global High-pressure Gaseous Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global High-pressure Gaseous Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies High-pressure Gaseous Hydrogen Storage and Distribution revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies High-pressure Gaseous Hydrogen Storage and Distribution revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Iljin Hysolus Co.
Hexagon Composites
NPROXX
Faurecia
CLD
Faber Industrie S.P.A.
Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Company Limited
Sinomatech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High-pressure Gaseous Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High-pressure Gaseous Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High-pressure Gaseous Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High-pressure Gaseous Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High-pressure Gaseous Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High-pressure Gaseous Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High-pressure Gaseous Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High-pressure Gaseous Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 High-pressure Gaseous Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
