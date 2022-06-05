Low Voltage Distribution Board Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Low-voltage distribution board refers to the low-voltage series of lighting, power switch cabinet equipment, used to reduce the transmission voltage, and directly used for low-voltage equipment, electrical appliances, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Low Voltage Distribution Board in global, including the following market information:
Global Low Voltage Distribution Board Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Low Voltage Distribution Board Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Low Voltage Distribution Board companies in 2021 (%)
The global Low Voltage Distribution Board market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Panel Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Low Voltage Distribution Board include Siemens, Alfanar Group, Eaton, ABB, Schneider Electric, GE, Mitsubishi Electric, ESA Elektroschaltanlagen Grimma GmbH and Tepco Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Low Voltage Distribution Board manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Low Voltage Distribution Board Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Low Voltage Distribution Board Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Panel Type
Box Type
Global Low Voltage Distribution Board Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Low Voltage Distribution Board Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Global Low Voltage Distribution Board Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Low Voltage Distribution Board Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Low Voltage Distribution Board revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Low Voltage Distribution Board revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Low Voltage Distribution Board sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Low Voltage Distribution Board sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Siemens
Alfanar Group
Eaton
ABB
Schneider Electric
GE
Mitsubishi Electric
ESA Elektroschaltanlagen Grimma GmbH
Tepco Group
Ocean Industry Corporation
Nan Ya Plastics
Spesberg
Kane Engineering
Tempa Pano
Holtab
Shihlin Electric
Allis Electric
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Low Voltage Distribution Board Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Low Voltage Distribution Board Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Low Voltage Distribution Board Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Low Voltage Distribution Board Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Low Voltage Distribution Board Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Low Voltage Distribution Board Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Low Voltage Distribution Board Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Low Voltage Distribution Board Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Low Voltage Distribution Board Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Low Voltage Distribution Board Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Low Voltage Distribution Board Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Low Voltage Distribution Board Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Low Voltage Distribution Board Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low Voltage Distribution Board Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Low Voltage Distribution Board Compani
