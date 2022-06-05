Drone Battery Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Drone Battery in global, including the following market information:

Global Drone Battery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Drone Battery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Drone Battery companies in 2021 (%)

The global Drone Battery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 3,000 mAh Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Drone Battery include Amicell-Amit Industries Limited, Amperex Technology Limited, Autel Robotics, Genspow GmbH, Parrot, Skydio, SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., Uvify Inc. and Venom Power and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Drone Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Drone Battery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Drone Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 3,000 mAh

3,000-5,000 mAh

5,000-10,000 mAh

Above 10,000 mAh

Global Drone Battery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Drone Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Small Drones

Micro Drones

Others

Global Drone Battery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Drone Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Drone Battery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Drone Battery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Drone Battery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Drone Battery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amicell-Amit Industries Limited

Amperex Technology Limited

Autel Robotics

Genspow GmbH

Parrot

Skydio

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

Uvify Inc.

Venom Power

Yuneec

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Drone Battery Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Drone Battery Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Drone Battery Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Drone Battery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Drone Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Drone Battery Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Drone Battery Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Drone Battery Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Drone Battery Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Drone Battery Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Drone Battery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Drone Battery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Drone Battery Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drone Battery Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Drone Battery Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drone Battery Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Drone Battery Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Below 3,000 mAh

4.1.3 3,000-5,000 mAh



