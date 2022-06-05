LNG Receiving Terminal Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of LNG Receiving Terminal in Global, including the following market information:
Global LNG Receiving Terminal Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global LNG Receiving Terminal market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Onshore Storage Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of LNG Receiving Terminal include Linde, Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil, Santos, Chevron, PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD (PETRONAS), Equinor, ConocoPhillips Company and Gasum Oy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the LNG Receiving Terminal companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global LNG Receiving Terminal Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global LNG Receiving Terminal Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Onshore Storage
Floating Storage
Global LNG Receiving Terminal Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global LNG Receiving Terminal Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Industrial
Residential
Global LNG Receiving Terminal Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global LNG Receiving Terminal Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies LNG Receiving Terminal revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies LNG Receiving Terminal revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Linde
Royal Dutch Shell
Exxon Mobil
Santos
Chevron
PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD (PETRONAS)
Equinor
ConocoPhillips Company
Gasum Oy
Rosneft
Nippon Gas
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 LNG Receiving Terminal Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global LNG Receiving Terminal Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global LNG Receiving Terminal Overall Market Size
2.1 Global LNG Receiving Terminal Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global LNG Receiving Terminal Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top LNG Receiving Terminal Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global LNG Receiving Terminal Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global LNG Receiving Terminal Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 LNG Receiving Terminal Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies LNG Receiving Terminal Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 LNG Receiving Terminal Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 LNG Receiving Terminal Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 LNG Receiving Terminal Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
