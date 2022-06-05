LNG Receiving Terminal Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of LNG Receiving Terminal in Global, including the following market information:

Global LNG Receiving Terminal Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global LNG Receiving Terminal market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Onshore Storage Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of LNG Receiving Terminal include Linde, Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil, Santos, Chevron, PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD (PETRONAS), Equinor, ConocoPhillips Company and Gasum Oy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the LNG Receiving Terminal companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global LNG Receiving Terminal Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global LNG Receiving Terminal Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Onshore Storage

Floating Storage

Global LNG Receiving Terminal Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global LNG Receiving Terminal Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Global LNG Receiving Terminal Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global LNG Receiving Terminal Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies LNG Receiving Terminal revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies LNG Receiving Terminal revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Linde

Royal Dutch Shell

Exxon Mobil

Santos

Chevron

PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD (PETRONAS)

Equinor

ConocoPhillips Company

Gasum Oy

Rosneft

Nippon Gas

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 LNG Receiving Terminal Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global LNG Receiving Terminal Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global LNG Receiving Terminal Overall Market Size

2.1 Global LNG Receiving Terminal Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global LNG Receiving Terminal Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top LNG Receiving Terminal Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global LNG Receiving Terminal Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global LNG Receiving Terminal Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 LNG Receiving Terminal Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies LNG Receiving Terminal Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 LNG Receiving Terminal Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 LNG Receiving Terminal Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 LNG Receiving Terminal Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview



