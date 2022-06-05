D Batteries Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A D battery (D cell or IEC R20) is?the size of a dry cell. … D cells are typically used in high current drain applications, such as in large flashlights, radio receivers, and transmitters, and other devices that require an extended running time. A D cell may be either rechargeable or non-rechargeable.
This report contains market size and forecasts of D Batteries in global, including the following market information:
Global D Batteries Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global D Batteries Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five D Batteries companies in 2021 (%)
The global D Batteries market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rechargeable Battery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of D Batteries include ALLMAX, Amazon, ANSMANN AG, Camelion, Duracell, EBL, Energizer, Gold Peak Industry Group and Kodak, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the D Batteries manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global D Batteries Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global D Batteries Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Rechargeable Battery
Non-rechargeable Battery
Global D Batteries Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global D Batteries Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household Electric Appliance
Commercial Electronic Equipment
Others
Global D Batteries Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global D Batteries Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies D Batteries revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies D Batteries revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies D Batteries sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies D Batteries sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ALLMAX
Amazon
ANSMANN AG
Camelion
Duracell
EBL
Energizer
Gold Peak Industry Group
Kodak
Panasonic
Rayovac
Sanyo
VARTA AG
Nanfu
Huatai Battery
Sony
Maxell
Toshiba
Yiwei Lithium Energy
Zijian Electronics
Great Power
Swatch Group
Seiko
GP Batteries
Vinnic
TMMQ
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 D Batteries Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global D Batteries Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global D Batteries Overall Market Size
2.1 Global D Batteries Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global D Batteries Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global D Batteries Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top D Batteries Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global D Batteries Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global D Batteries Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global D Batteries Sales by Companies
3.5 Global D Batteries Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 D Batteries Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers D Batteries Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 D Batteries Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 D Batteries Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 D Batteries Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global D Batteries Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Rechargeable Battery
4.1.3 Non-rechargeable Battery
4.2 By Type – G
