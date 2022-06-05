Biomass Electric Power Generation Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Biomass gasification refers to a process that involves the burning of biomass for the generation of producer gas or syngas for production of electricity.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Biomass Electric Power Generation in Global, including the following market information:
Global Biomass Electric Power Generation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Biomass Electric Power Generation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Anaerobic Digestion Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Biomass Electric Power Generation include Enviva, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group, Pacific BioEnergy Corporation, Dong Energy A/S, Acciona Sa, Ameresco Inc., E.On, Graanul Invest Group and RWE Innogy. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Biomass Electric Power Generation companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Biomass Electric Power Generation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Biomass Electric Power Generation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Anaerobic Digestion
Combustion
Co-Firing
Gasification
Landfill Gas
Global Biomass Electric Power Generation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Biomass Electric Power Generation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Households
Industrial
Government
Commercial
Others
Global Biomass Electric Power Generation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Biomass Electric Power Generation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Biomass Electric Power Generation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Biomass Electric Power Generation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Enviva
Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group
Pacific BioEnergy Corporation
Dong Energy A/S
Acciona Sa
Ameresco Inc.
E.On
Graanul Invest Group
RWE Innogy
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Biomass Electric Power Generation Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Biomass Electric Power Generation Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Biomass Electric Power Generation Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Biomass Electric Power Generation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Biomass Electric Power Generation Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Biomass Electric Power Generation Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Biomass Electric Power Generation Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Biomass Electric Power Generation Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Biomass Electric Power Generation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Biomass Electric Power Generation Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biomass Electric Power Generation Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biomass Electric Power Generation Companies
