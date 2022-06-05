Electro-thermal Energy Storage Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electro-thermal Energy Storage Systems in Global, including the following market information:

Global Electro-thermal Energy Storage Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electro-thermal Energy Storage Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cryogenic Energy Storage (CES) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electro-thermal Energy Storage Systems include Azelio, Climate Change Technologies Pty Ltd, Echogen, Highview Power, TEXEL, Qualitas Equity, SUPCON SOLAR, Abengoa and AALBORG CSP and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electro-thermal Energy Storage Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electro-thermal Energy Storage Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Electro-thermal Energy Storage Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cryogenic Energy Storage (CES)

Thermal Energy Storage Systems(TESS)

Concentrating Solar Power(CSP)

Global Electro-thermal Energy Storage Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Electro-thermal Energy Storage Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Microgrids

Industrial Microgrids

Datacenters

Power Station

Others

Global Electro-thermal Energy Storage Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Electro-thermal Energy Storage Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electro-thermal Energy Storage Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electro-thermal Energy Storage Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Azelio

Climate Change Technologies Pty Ltd

Echogen

Highview Power

TEXEL

Qualitas Equity

SUPCON SOLAR

Abengoa

AALBORG CSP

1414 DEGREES

