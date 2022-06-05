Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Small-scale liquefied natural gas, whose main component is methane, is recognized as the cleanest fossil energy source on earth. It is colorless, odorless, non-toxic and non-corrosive. Its volume is about 1/625 of the volume of the same amount of gaseous natural gas, and the mass of liquefied natural gas is only about 45% of the same volume of water.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas in Global, including the following market information:

Global Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Containment Tanks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas include Buffalo Marine Service INC., Gasum Ltd., Gazprom Ltd., ENN Energy Holdings Ltd., China Petroleum & Chemical Ltd. (SINOPEC), Ovintiv Inc., Equinor ASA, Ferus, Inc. and Flint Hills Resources LLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Containment Tanks

Double Containment Tanks

Full Containment Tanks

Pressurized Small Tanks

Membrane Tanks

In-ground Tanks

Global Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Online

Offline

Global Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Buffalo Marine Service INC.

Gasum Ltd.

Gazprom Ltd.

ENN Energy Holdings Ltd.

China Petroleum & Chemical Ltd. (SINOPEC)

Ovintiv Inc.

Equinor ASA

Ferus, Inc.

Flint Hills Resources LLC

Hokkaido gas co., ltd.

Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd.

Nippon Gas Co., Ltd.

Petronas Dagangan Berhad

Polish Oil and Gas Company (PGNiG)

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas Companies

