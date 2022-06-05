Thin Wafer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Thin Wafer in global, including the following market information:
Global Thin Wafer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Thin Wafer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Thin Wafer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Thin Wafer market was valued at 6542.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7519.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
125mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Thin Wafer include LG Siltronic, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Siltronic AG, SUMCO Corporation, SunEdision Semiconductor, SUSS MicroTec AG, Lintec Corporation, DISCO Corporation and 3M, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Thin Wafer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Thin Wafer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Thin Wafer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
125mm
200mm
300mm
Global Thin Wafer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Thin Wafer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
MEMS
CMOS Image Sensors
Memory
RF Devices
LEDs
Interposers
Logic
Global Thin Wafer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Thin Wafer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Thin Wafer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Thin Wafer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Thin Wafer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Thin Wafer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
LG Siltronic
Shin-Etsu Chemical
Siltronic AG
SUMCO Corporation
SunEdision Semiconductor
SUSS MicroTec AG
Lintec Corporation
DISCO Corporation
3M
Applied Materials
Nissan Chemical Corporation
Synova
EV Group
Brewer Science
Ulvac
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thin Wafer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Thin Wafer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Thin Wafer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Thin Wafer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Thin Wafer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Thin Wafer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thin Wafer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Thin Wafer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Thin Wafer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Thin Wafer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Thin Wafer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thin Wafer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Thin Wafer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thin Wafer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thin Wafer Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thin Wafer Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Thin Wafer Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 125mm
4.1.3 200mm
4.1.4 300mm
4.2 By Type – Global Thin Wafer Revenue & For
