Marine Bunker Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Marine Bunker Oil in global, including the following market information:

Global Marine Bunker Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Marine Bunker Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Marine Bunker Oil companies in 2021 (%)

The global Marine Bunker Oil market was valued at 140920 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 199240 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Residual Fuel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Marine Bunker Oil include BP, Chemoil Energy, Sentek Marine & Trading, Transocean Oil, Total Marine Fuels, ExxonMobil, Panoil Petroleum, Shell and Consort Bunkers and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Marine Bunker Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Marine Bunker Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Marine Bunker Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Residual Fuel

Distillate Fuel

Global Marine Bunker Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Marine Bunker Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Shipping

Military Shipping

Global Marine Bunker Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Marine Bunker Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Marine Bunker Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Marine Bunker Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Marine Bunker Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Marine Bunker Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BP

Chemoil Energy

Sentek Marine & Trading

Transocean Oil

Total Marine Fuels

ExxonMobil

Panoil Petroleum

Shell

Consort Bunkers

Universal Energy

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Marine Bunker Oil Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Marine Bunker Oil Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Marine Bunker Oil Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Marine Bunker Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Marine Bunker Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Marine Bunker Oil Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Marine Bunker Oil Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Marine Bunker Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Marine Bunker Oil Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Marine Bunker Oil Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Marine Bunker Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Marine Bunker Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Marine Bunker Oil Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Bunker Oil Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Marine Bunker Oil Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Bunker Oil Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Marine Bunker Oil Market Size Markets, 2021 &

