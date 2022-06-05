Small Generator Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A Small Generator is a gas or diesel-powered device which provides temporary electrical power. The engine turns a small turbine, which in turn creates usable electricity up to a certain level of wattage. Users can plug electrical appliance or tools directly into the generator’s sockets or the generator can be professionally wired into the sub-panel of a home.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Small Generator in global, including the following market information:
Global Small Generator Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Small Generator Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Small Generator companies in 2021 (%)
The global Small Generator market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Diesel Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Small Generator include Honda Power, Generac, Briggs & Stratton, Yamaha, United Power Technology, Champion, Wacker Neuson, Hyundai Power and KOHLER, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Small Generator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Small Generator Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Small Generator Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Diesel Type
Gasoline Type
Gas Type
Others
Global Small Generator Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Small Generator Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Global Small Generator Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Small Generator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Small Generator revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Small Generator revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Small Generator sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Small Generator sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Honda Power
Generac
Briggs & Stratton
Yamaha
United Power Technology
Champion
Wacker Neuson
Hyundai Power
KOHLER
TTI
Sawafuji
Honeywell
Eaton
HGI
Scott’s
Pramac
Mi-T-M
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Small Generator Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Small Generator Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Small Generator Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Small Generator Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Small Generator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Small Generator Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Small Generator Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Small Generator Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Small Generator Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Small Generator Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Small Generator Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Small Generator Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Small Generator Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Small Generator Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Small Generator Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Small Generator Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Small Generator Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Diesel Type
