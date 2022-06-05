Global EV-traction Batteries Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
EV-traction Batteries market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global EV-traction Batteries market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Open Lead Acid Battery
Pure Lead Battery
Gel Battery
Lithium-Ion Battery
Segment by Application
Industrial Vehicles
Recreational Vehicles
By Company
Panasonic
CATL
LG Chem
BYD
GS Yuasa
Gotion
CSICP
Lishen
East Penn Manufacturing
Clarios
Enersys
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 EV-traction Batteries Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global EV-traction Batteries Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Open Lead Acid Battery
1.2.3 Pure Lead Battery
1.2.4 Gel Battery
1.2.5 Lithium-Ion Battery
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global EV-traction Batteries Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Industrial Vehicles
1.3.3 Recreational Vehicles
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global EV-traction Batteries Production
2.1 Global EV-traction Batteries Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global EV-traction Batteries Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global EV-traction Batteries Production by Region
2.3.1 Global EV-traction Batteries Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global EV-traction Batteries Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global EV-traction Batteries Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global EV-traction Batteries Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global EV-traction Batteries Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global EV-traction Batteries Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global EV-traction Batteries Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global EV-traction Batteries Sales by Region (2017-2022)
