Global EV-traction Batteries Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

EV-traction Batteries market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global EV-traction Batteries market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Open Lead Acid Battery

Pure Lead Battery

Gel Battery

Lithium-Ion Battery

Segment by Application

Industrial Vehicles

Recreational Vehicles

By Company

Panasonic

CATL

LG Chem

BYD

GS Yuasa

Gotion

CSICP

Lishen

East Penn Manufacturing

Clarios

Enersys

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 EV-traction Batteries Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global EV-traction Batteries Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Open Lead Acid Battery

1.2.3 Pure Lead Battery

1.2.4 Gel Battery

1.2.5 Lithium-Ion Battery

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global EV-traction Batteries Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Industrial Vehicles

1.3.3 Recreational Vehicles

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global EV-traction Batteries Production

2.1 Global EV-traction Batteries Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global EV-traction Batteries Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global EV-traction Batteries Production by Region

2.3.1 Global EV-traction Batteries Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global EV-traction Batteries Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global EV-traction Batteries Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global EV-traction Batteries Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global EV-traction Batteries Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global EV-traction Batteries Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global EV-traction Batteries Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global EV-traction Batteries Sales by Region (2017-2022)



