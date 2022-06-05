Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
NCM/NCA
LFP
LCO
LMO
Others
Segment by Application
BEVs
HEVs
By Company
BYD
Panasonic
CATL
OptimumNano
LG Chem
GuoXuan
Lishen
PEVE
AESC
Samsung
Lithium Energy Japan
Beijing Pride Power
BAK Battery
WanXiang
Hitachi
ACCUmotive
Boston Power
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 NCM/NCA
1.2.3 LFP
1.2.4 LCO
1.2.5 LMO
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 BEVs
1.3.3 HEVs
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Production
2.1 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3
