Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

NCM/NCA

LFP

LCO

LMO

Others

Segment by Application

BEVs

HEVs

By Company

BYD

Panasonic

CATL

OptimumNano

LG Chem

GuoXuan

Lishen

PEVE

AESC

Samsung

Lithium Energy Japan

Beijing Pride Power

BAK Battery

WanXiang

Hitachi

ACCUmotive

Boston Power

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 NCM/NCA

1.2.3 LFP

1.2.4 LCO

1.2.5 LMO

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 BEVs

1.3.3 HEVs

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Production

2.1 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

3 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3

