Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery has gained popularity because their large capacity and prismatic shape that make it easy to connect several together and create a battery pack. Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery is made up of many positive and negative electrodes sandwiched together leaving more possibility for short circuit and inconsistency. The higher capacity makes it difficult for the BMS to protect each cell from over charging and dissipating heat.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery in global, including the following market information:
Global Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery companies in 2021 (%)
The global Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
LiCoO2 Battery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery include Panasonic, LG Chem, Samsung SDI, Murata Manufacturing, BYD, Hitachi, Johnson Controls, Wanxiang Group (A123 Systems) and Tianjin Lishen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
LiCoO2 Battery
LiFePO4 Battery
NMC/NCA Battery
Global Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Power Banks
Automotive
Industrial
Consumer Electronics
Others
Global Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Panasonic
LG Chem
Samsung SDI
Murata Manufacturing
BYD
Hitachi
Johnson Controls
Wanxiang Group (A123 Systems)
Tianjin Lishen
Hefei Guoxuan
Shenzhen Auto-Energy
OptimumNano
DLG Electronics
Zhuoneng New Energy
CHAM BATTERY
Padre Electronic
VARTA Microbattery
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Prismatic Lithium-ion Battery Companies
3.8
