Road Transportation Fuel Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Road Transportation Fuel is energy sources that power various means of transport and include those derived from Biofuel, Gasoline, and Diesel etc. Road Transportation Fuels are mainly refer to consumed by two modes of transportation i.e. road and rail.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Road Transportation Fuel in global, including the following market information:
Global Road Transportation Fuel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Road Transportation Fuel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Road Transportation Fuel companies in 2021 (%)
The global Road Transportation Fuel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Gasoline Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Road Transportation Fuel include Saudi Aramco, Shell, Exxon Mobil, Total, BP, Chevron, CNPC, Sinopec and CNOOC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Road Transportation Fuel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Road Transportation Fuel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Road Transportation Fuel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Gasoline
Diesel
Biofuels
Global Road Transportation Fuel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Road Transportation Fuel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Train
Motorcycle
Global Road Transportation Fuel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Road Transportation Fuel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Road Transportation Fuel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Road Transportation Fuel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Road Transportation Fuel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Road Transportation Fuel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Saudi Aramco
Shell
Exxon Mobil
Total
BP
Chevron
CNPC
Sinopec
CNOOC
National Iranian Oil Co
PDVSA
Rosneft Oil
Petrobras
Kuwait Petroleum
Lukoil
Eni
Valero Energy
Pemex
Phillips 66
Petronas
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Road Transportation Fuel Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Road Transportation Fuel Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Road Transportation Fuel Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Road Transportation Fuel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Road Transportation Fuel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Road Transportation Fuel Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Road Transportation Fuel Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Road Transportation Fuel Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Road Transportation Fuel Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Road Transportation Fuel Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Road Transportation Fuel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Road Transportation Fuel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Road Transportation Fuel Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Road Transportation Fuel Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Road Transportation Fuel Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Road Transportation Fuel Companies
4 S
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Road Transportation Fuel Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Road Transportation Fuel Sales Market Report 2021