Sodium-ion Battery Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sodium-ion batteries (SIB) are a type of rechargeable metal-ion battery that uses sodium ions as charge carriers. odium ions are profoundly active and good carrier of charge, which makes the sodium ion batteries an efficient power storage alternative.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium-ion Battery in global, including the following market information:

Global Sodium-ion Battery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sodium-ion Battery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MW)

Global top five Sodium-ion Battery companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sodium-ion Battery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sodium-Sulfur Batteries Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sodium-ion Battery include Liaoning Hongcheng (Liaoning Xingkong), NGK, Zhejiang Lvming Energy (Durathon), Faradion Limited, Aquion Energy, HiNa Battery Technology, Wuhuhaili and Qintang New Energy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sodium-ion Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sodium-ion Battery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Sodium-ion Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sodium-Sulfur Batteries

Sodium-Salt Batteries (Zebra Batteries)

Sodium-Oxygen (Sodium Air) Batteries

Global Sodium-ion Battery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Sodium-ion Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronic Devices

Automobile & Transportation

Power Backup

Grid-Level Applications

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Marine

Other

Global Sodium-ion Battery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Sodium-ion Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sodium-ion Battery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sodium-ion Battery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sodium-ion Battery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MW)

Key companies Sodium-ion Battery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Liaoning Hongcheng (Liaoning Xingkong)

NGK

Zhejiang Lvming Energy (Durathon)

Faradion Limited

Aquion Energy

HiNa Battery Technology

Wuhuhaili

Qintang New Energy

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sodium-ion Battery Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sodium-ion Battery Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sodium-ion Battery Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sodium-ion Battery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sodium-ion Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sodium-ion Battery Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sodium-ion Battery Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sodium-ion Battery Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sodium-ion Battery Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sodium-ion Battery Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sodium-ion Battery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium-ion Battery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium-ion Battery Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium-ion Battery Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sodium-ion Battery Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium-ion Battery Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Sodium-ion Battery Market Siz

