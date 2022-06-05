Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Lift Battery Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Lift Battery in global, including the following market information:

Global Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Lift Battery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Lift Battery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Lift Battery companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Lift Battery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

24V Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Lift Battery include MEC Aerial Work Platforms, Terex, JLG Lift and Access Equipment, Snorkel Lifts, Tadano, Haulotte, Linamar Corporation, Trojan and V-tech Hydraulics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Lift Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Lift Battery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Lift Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

24V

48V

Global Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Lift Battery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Lift Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Boom Lifts

Scissor Lifts

Vertical Mast Lifts

Others

Global Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Lift Battery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Lift Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Lift Battery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Lift Battery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Lift Battery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Lift Battery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

MEC Aerial Work Platforms

Terex

JLG Lift and Access Equipment

Snorkel Lifts

Tadano

Haulotte

Linamar Corporation

Trojan

V-tech Hydraulics

Zhejiang Dingli Machinery Co. Ltd.

AICHI CORPORATION

Alimak Hek

Manitou

Ruthmann

