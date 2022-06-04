Renewable Energy Sources Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Renewable Energy Sources in Global, including the following market information:
Global Renewable Energy Sources Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Renewable Energy Sources market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hydro & Ocean Energy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Renewable Energy Sources include Enel, Vattenfall AB, Iberdrola, Tokyo Electric Power, Xcel Energy, ACCIONA, RWE Group, Exelon Corporation and Hawaiian Electric, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Renewable Energy Sources companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Renewable Energy Sources Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Renewable Energy Sources Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hydro & Ocean Energy
Wind Energy
Solar Energy
Bio-energy
Others
Global Renewable Energy Sources Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Renewable Energy Sources Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Commercial
Residential
Others
Global Renewable Energy Sources Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Renewable Energy Sources Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Renewable Energy Sources revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Renewable Energy Sources revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Enel
Vattenfall AB
Iberdrola
Tokyo Electric Power
Xcel Energy
ACCIONA
RWE Group
Exelon Corporation
Hawaiian Electric
Duke Energy
Innergex
Tata Power
EnBW
Invenergy
China Three Gorges Corporation
China Huaneng Group
SDIC Power Holdings
China Energy
China Datang Corporation
China Resources Power
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Renewable Energy Sources Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Renewable Energy Sources Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Renewable Energy Sources Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Renewable Energy Sources Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Renewable Energy Sources Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Renewable Energy Sources Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Renewable Energy Sources Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Renewable Energy Sources Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Renewable Energy Sources Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Renewable Energy Sources Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Renewable Energy Sources Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Renewable Energy Sources Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Renewable Energy Sources Companies
4 Market Sights by Produ
