Global Offshore Wind Energy Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Offshore Wind Energy market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Offshore Wind Energy market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Upto 1 MW
1-3 MW
3-5 MW
5 MW and Above
Segment by Application
Shallow Water
Deep Water
By Company
Siemens
MHI Vestas
ABB
General Electric
EEW Group
A2Sea
Nexans
Adwen Offshore
Equinor
Orsted
Senvion
Sinovel
Petrofac
Vestas Wind Systems
Goldwind Science and Technology
Gamesa Corporacion Technologica
Dong Energy
Suzlon
Nordex
China Ming Yang Wind Power
Alstom Energy
Areva Wind
Clipper Wind Power
Doosan Heavy Industries
Construction
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Offshore Wind Energy Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Offshore Wind Energy Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Upto 1 MW
1.2.3 1-3 MW
1.2.4 3-5 MW
1.2.5 5 MW and Above
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Offshore Wind Energy Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Shallow Water
1.3.3 Deep Water
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Offshore Wind Energy Production
2.1 Global Offshore Wind Energy Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Offshore Wind Energy Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Offshore Wind Energy Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Offshore Wind Energy Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Offshore Wind Energy Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Offshore Wind Energy Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Offshore Wind Energy Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Offshore Wind Energy Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Offshore Wind Energy Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Offshore Wind Energy Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Offshore Wind Energy Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Offshore Wind Energy by Region (2023-202
