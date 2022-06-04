Global Floatovoltaics Market Research Report 2022

Floatovoltaics market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Floatovoltaics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

PV Modules

Floating Body and Anchoring System

Inverter

Others

Segment by Application

Utility

Residential & Commercial

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

By Company

Sungrow

Ciel and Terre

BayWa r.e.

LS Electric Co., Ltd.

Trina Solar

Ocean Sun

Adtech Systems

Waaree Energies Ltd

Isigenere (Isifloating)

Swimsol

Yellow Tropus

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Floatovoltaics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 PV Modules

1.2.3 Floating Body and Anchoring System

1.2.4 Inverter

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Floatovoltaics Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Utility

1.3.3 Residential & Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Floatovoltaics Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Floatovoltaics Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Floatovoltaics Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Floatovoltaics Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Floatovoltaics Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Floatovoltaics Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Floatovoltaics Industry Trends

2.3.2 Floatovoltaics Market Drivers

2.3.3 Floatovoltaics Market Challenges

2.3.4 Floatovoltaics Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Floatovoltaics Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Floatovoltaics Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Floatovoltaics Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Floatovoltaics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Floatovoltaics Revenue



