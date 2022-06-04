Global Marine and Boat Battery Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Marine and Boat Battery market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Marine and Boat Battery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Lead-acid
Lithium
Fuel Cell
Segment by Application
OEM
Aftermarket
By Company
Corvus Energy (Canada)
Akasol AG (Germany)
EST-Floattech (Netherlands)
Siemens (Germany)
Spear Power Systems (US)
Echandia Marine (Sweden)
Sterling PBES Energy Solutions (Canada)
Furukawa Battery Solutions (Japan)
Lithium Werks (Netherlands)
Exide Technologies (US)
Craftsman Marine (Netherlands)
PowerTech Systems (France)
Kokam Co. Ltd. (South Korea)
Toshiba Corporation (Japan)
XALT Energy (US)
EverExceed Industrial Co. Ltd. (China)
U.S. Battery (US)
Lifeline Batteries (US)
Saft (France)
Forsee Power (France)
Leclanch? (Switzerland)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Marine and Boat Battery Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Marine and Boat Battery Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Lead-acid
1.2.3 Lithium
1.2.4 Fuel Cell
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Marine and Boat Battery Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 OEM
1.3.3 Aftermarket
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Marine and Boat Battery Production
2.1 Global Marine and Boat Battery Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Marine and Boat Battery Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Marine and Boat Battery Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Marine and Boat Battery Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Marine and Boat Battery Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Marine and Boat Battery Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Marine and Boat Battery Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Marine and Boat Battery Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Marine and Boat Battery Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Marine and Boat Battery Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Marine and Boat Battery Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Marine and Boat Battery by Reg
