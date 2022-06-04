Global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) market was valued at 50.5 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.27% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report studies the Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) market, OPGW is a dual functioning cable performing the duties of a ground wire and also providing a patch for the transmission of voice, video or data signals. The fibers are protected from environmental conditions (lightning, short circuit, loading) to ensure reliability and longevity. The cable is designed to be installed on transmission and distribution lines to carry voice, data and video communications, especially in lighting waveform monitoring system, an observation system for overhead test line, maintenance data information system, power line protection system, power line operation system, and unmanned substation monitoring.This industry is relative concentration. Key players in Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) market include ZTT, Fujikura NKT Cables, Tongguang Cable, Shenzhen SDG, Furukawa, and LS Cable, etc. In the last several years, Global market of Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) developed stable, with an average growth rate of 6.95% from 2017-2025. In 2017, Global Revenue of Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) is nearly 535.67 Million USD; the actual sales are about 1748 Km. In 2017, major Sales Volume accounts 49.94% from China in the global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) market and will increase stably. Europe is occupied 11.75% market in Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) industry.

By Market Verdors:

ZTT

Fujikura

NKT Cables

Tongguang Cable

Shenzhen SDG

Furukawa

LS Cable & System

Jiangsu Hongtu

Taihan

Sichuan Huiyuan

Elsewedy Cables

Tratos

J-Power Systems

By Types:

Central Tube Structure OPGW

Layer Stranding Structure OPGW

By Applications:

Below 220KV

220KV~500KV

Above 500KV

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Central Tube Structure OPGW

1.4.3 Layer Stranding Structure OPGW

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Below 220KV

1.5.3 220KV~500KV

1.5.4 Above 500KV

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Market

1.8.1 Global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

