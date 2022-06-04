Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Building is an important field of renewable energy application, using renewable energy can reduce or completely replace conventional energy, so as to achieve the effect of energy conservation and emission reduction.Solar energy and earth energy are widely used in buildings.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications in Global, including the following market information:
Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications market was valued at 354870 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 498550 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Energy Saving Lighting Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications include LUMENIA, Ameresco, Phitat Commercial Lighting, Apogee Enterprises, ASAHI GLASS, ETT, Nippon Sheet Glass, McQuay and Central Glass, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Energy Saving Lighting
Energy Saving Windows
Energy Saving Roof Covering
Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)
Smart Meters
Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Wind
Geothermal Energy
Solar Photovoltaic (PV)
Solar Heat (ST)
Small Hydropower Energy
Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
LUMENIA
Ameresco
Phitat Commercial Lighting
Apogee Enterprises
ASAHI GLASS
ETT
Nippon Sheet Glass
McQuay
Central Glass
Unique Technologies
Xemex NV
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
(Post-pandemic Era)-Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Outlook-by Major Company, Regions, Type, Application and Segment Forecast, 2015-2026