Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Building is an important field of renewable energy application, using renewable energy can reduce or completely replace conventional energy, so as to achieve the effect of energy conservation and emission reduction.Solar energy and earth energy are widely used in buildings.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications in Global, including the following market information:

Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications market was valued at 354870 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 498550 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Energy Saving Lighting Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications include LUMENIA, Ameresco, Phitat Commercial Lighting, Apogee Enterprises, ASAHI GLASS, ETT, Nippon Sheet Glass, McQuay and Central Glass, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Energy Saving Lighting

Energy Saving Windows

Energy Saving Roof Covering

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Smart Meters

Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Wind

Geothermal Energy

Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

Solar Heat (ST)

Small Hydropower Energy

Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

LUMENIA

Ameresco

Phitat Commercial Lighting

Apogee Enterprises

ASAHI GLASS

ETT

Nippon Sheet Glass

McQuay

Central Glass

Unique Technologies

Xemex NV

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Revenue by Companies

