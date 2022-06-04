Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Transmission and distribution wires are made of flat steel which is used as tensile steel in the hollow conductor. The hollow part is divided into two semicircular Spaces and filled with light insulating materials, which are mainly used for power transmission and distribution.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors in global, including the following market information:
Global Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Meters)
Global top five Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
AAC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors include Prysmian, NKT, Nexans, Sumitomo Electric Carbide, Midal Cables, ZTT International, Korea Electric and Furukawa Electric, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)
Global Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
AAC
ACSR
Global Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)
Global Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Power Transmission
Power Distribution
Other
Global Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)
Global Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Meters)
Key companies Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Prysmian
NKT
Nexans
Sumitomo Electric Carbide
Midal Cables
ZTT International
Korea Electric
Furukawa Electric
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Power Transmission
