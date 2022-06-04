Disposable Battery Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A disposable battery is a primary battery containing an electrochemical cell that stores energy in a fixed electrolyte slurry to minimize the need for water.The main advantages of these disposable batteries are their high energy output, longer shelf life, low cost and harmlessness.They are widely used in small portable devices, including toys, radios, watches and flashlights.These batteries are usually cheap and have a high energy density.In addition, these batteries work well in devices that require very low power, including flashlights and LED candles.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Disposable Battery in global, including the following market information:
Global Disposable Battery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Disposable Battery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Disposable Battery companies in 2021 (%)
The global Disposable Battery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Alkaline Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Disposable Battery include Duracell Inc, Energizer, Panasonic, Sony, Rayovac, Nbcell, GP Batteries, Southwest Electronic Energy Group and Liebherr Group. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Disposable Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Disposable Battery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Disposable Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Alkaline
Nickel Cadmium
Global Disposable Battery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Disposable Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Automobile
Medical
Military
Defence
Other
Global Disposable Battery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Disposable Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Disposable Battery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Disposable Battery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Disposable Battery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Disposable Battery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Duracell Inc
Energizer
Panasonic
Sony
Rayovac
Nbcell
GP Batteries
Southwest Electronic Energy Group
Liebherr Group
