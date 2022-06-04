Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) market was valued at 688.05 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.24% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A static VAR compensator is a set of electrical devices for providing fast-acting reactive power on high-voltage electricity transmission networks.The SVC is An Automated Impedance Matching Device, Designed To Bring The System Closer To Unity Power Factor. SVCs Are Used In Two Main Situations: Connected To The Power System, to Regulate The Transmission Voltage (“Transmission?SVC”), connected Near Large Industrial Loads, to Improve Power Quality (“Industrial?SVC”).

By Market Verdors:

ABB

General Electric

Siemens

Mitsubishi Electric

Eaton

American Electric Power

Hyosung

Rongxin Power Electronic

American Superconductor

Nr Electric

By Types:

Thyristor-based

MCR-based

By Applications:

Transmission SVC

Industrial SVC

