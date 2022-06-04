Thorium Reactor Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
All the thorium-capable reactor systems applies a basic design principle in thorium fuel systems is that of heterogeneous fuel arrangement, wherein a high fissile fuel zone called the seed region is physically separated from the fertile thorium part of the fuel known as blanket. Such an arrangement is better for supplying surplus neutrons to thorium nuclei so they can convert to fissile U-233.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Thorium Reactor in global, including the following market information:
Global Thorium Reactor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Thorium Reactor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Thorium Reactor companies in 2021 (%)
The global Thorium Reactor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Thorium Reactor include General Electric, Mitsubshi Heavy Industries, Terrestrial Energy, Moltex Energy, ThorCon Power, Terra Power, Flibe Energy, Transatomic Power Corporation and Thor Energy. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Thorium Reactor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Thorium Reactor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Thorium Reactor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs)
High-Temperature Gas-Cooled Reactors (HTRs)
Boiling (Light) Water Reactors (BWRs)
Pressurized (Light) Water Reactors (PWRs)
Fast Neutron Reactors (FNRs)
Molten Salt Reactors (MSRs)
Accelerator Driven Reactors (ADS)
Global Thorium Reactor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Thorium Reactor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Nuclear Power Plant
Nuclear Fuel
Others
Global Thorium Reactor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Thorium Reactor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Thorium Reactor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Thorium Reactor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Thorium Reactor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Thorium Reactor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
General Electric
Mitsubshi Heavy Industries
Terrestrial Energy
Moltex Energy
ThorCon Power
Terra Power
Flibe Energy
Transatomic Power Corporation
Thor Energy
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thorium Reactor Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Thorium Reactor Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Thorium Reactor Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Thorium Reactor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Thorium Reactor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Thorium Reactor Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thorium Reactor Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Thorium Reactor Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Thorium Reactor Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Thorium Reactor Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Thorium Reactor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thorium Reactor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Thorium Reactor Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thorium Reactor Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thorium Reactor Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thorium Reactor Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Thorium Reactor Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Heavy Water R
