Second-generation Biofuels Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Second-generation Biofuels in global, including the following market information:
Global Second-generation Biofuels Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Second-generation Biofuels Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Second-generation Biofuels companies in 2021 (%)
The global Second-generation Biofuels market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Secondary Sources Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Second-generation Biofuels include DowDuPont, DSM, Beta Renewables, Iogen, Abengoa Bioenerg?a, Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Aemetis, Amyris and Anhui BBCA Biochemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Second-generation Biofuels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Second-generation Biofuels Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Second-generation Biofuels Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Secondary Sources
Primary Sources
Global Second-generation Biofuels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Second-generation Biofuels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial Fuels
Transportation Fuels
Chemical
Global Second-generation Biofuels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Second-generation Biofuels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Second-generation Biofuels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Second-generation Biofuels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Second-generation Biofuels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Second-generation Biofuels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DowDuPont
DSM
Beta Renewables
Iogen
Abengoa Bioenerg?a
Alliance BioEnergy Plus
Aemetis
Amyris
Anhui BBCA Biochemical
BFT Bionic Fuel Technologies AG
BioGasol
BioMCN
BP Biofuels
Chemrec
Longlive
POET-DSM
GranBio
Fiberight
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Second-generation Biofuels Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Second-generation Biofuels Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Second-generation Biofuels Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Second-generation Biofuels Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Second-generation Biofuels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Second-generation Biofuels Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Second-generation Biofuels Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Second-generation Biofuels Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Second-generation Biofuels Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Second-generation Biofuels Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Second-generation Biofuels Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Second-generation Biofuels Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Second-generation Biofuels Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Second-generation Biofuels Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Second-generation Biofuels Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Second-ge
