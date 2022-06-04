Power Converters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Converters in global, including the following market information:
Global Power Converters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Power Converters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Power Converters companies in 2021 (%)
The global Power Converters market was valued at 225.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 329.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Low Voltage Power Converter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Power Converters include SMA, ABB, Advanced Energy, Solar Edge, Schnrider Electric, Power Electronics, Fronius, Power-One and KACO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Power Converters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Power Converters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Power Converters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Low Voltage Power Converter
High Voltage Power Converter
Global Power Converters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Power Converters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electronics
Industrial
Infrastructure & Transportation
Power Utilities
Others
Global Power Converters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Power Converters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Power Converters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Power Converters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Power Converters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Power Converters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SMA
ABB
Advanced Energy
Solar Edge
Schnrider Electric
Power Electronics
Fronius
Power-One
KACO
Ingeteam
Siemens
Danfoss
Kostal
TBEA
HuaWei
KSTAR
Chint
Sungrowpower
Zeversolar
Growatt
Beijing NeGo
Anhui EHE
Omnik
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Power Converters Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Power Converters Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Power Converters Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Power Converters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Power Converters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Power Converters Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Power Converters Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Power Converters Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Power Converters Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Power Converters Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Power Converters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Power Converters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Power Converters Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power Converters Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Power Converters Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power Converters Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Power Converters Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
