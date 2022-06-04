AC Power Supply Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of AC Power Supply in global, including the following market information:

Global AC Power Supply Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global AC Power Supply Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five AC Power Supply companies in 2021 (%)

The global AC Power Supply market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Portable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of AC Power Supply include Siemens, DELIXI, Watford Control, AC Power Corp., Eisenmann, Salicru, AUNILEC, Layer Electronics and Enerdoor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the AC Power Supply manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global AC Power Supply Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global AC Power Supply Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Portable

Fixed

Global AC Power Supply Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global AC Power Supply Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Energy

Home Appliances

Global AC Power Supply Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global AC Power Supply Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies AC Power Supply revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies AC Power Supply revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies AC Power Supply sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies AC Power Supply sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Siemens

DELIXI

Watford Control

AC Power Corp.

Eisenmann

Salicru

AUNILEC

Layer Electronics

Enerdoor

Eaton

V-Guard

Statron

Claude Lyons Group

Eremu

BLOCK

Bayger

Osaka Machinery

M-Tech Power Solutions

Martin?s Electronic Devices & Instruments

Livguard Energy Technologies

Automatic IT Services

andeli Group

Capri

Servokon Systems

Jiangsu EKSI Electrical Manufacturing

SAKO GROUP

Shanghai Liyou Electrification

ShenZhen Yiyuan Technology

