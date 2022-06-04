AC Power Supply Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of AC Power Supply in global, including the following market information:
Global AC Power Supply Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global AC Power Supply Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five AC Power Supply companies in 2021 (%)
The global AC Power Supply market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Portable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of AC Power Supply include Siemens, DELIXI, Watford Control, AC Power Corp., Eisenmann, Salicru, AUNILEC, Layer Electronics and Enerdoor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the AC Power Supply manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global AC Power Supply Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global AC Power Supply Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Portable
Fixed
Global AC Power Supply Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global AC Power Supply Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electronics
Aerospace & Defense
Energy
Home Appliances
Global AC Power Supply Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global AC Power Supply Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies AC Power Supply revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies AC Power Supply revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies AC Power Supply sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies AC Power Supply sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Siemens
DELIXI
Watford Control
AC Power Corp.
Eisenmann
Salicru
AUNILEC
Layer Electronics
Enerdoor
Eaton
V-Guard
Statron
Claude Lyons Group
Eremu
BLOCK
Bayger
Osaka Machinery
M-Tech Power Solutions
Martin?s Electronic Devices & Instruments
Livguard Energy Technologies
Automatic IT Services
andeli Group
Capri
Servokon Systems
Jiangsu EKSI Electrical Manufacturing
SAKO GROUP
Shanghai Liyou Electrification
ShenZhen Yiyuan Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 AC Power Supply Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global AC Power Supply Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global AC Power Supply Overall Market Size
2.1 Global AC Power Supply Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global AC Power Supply Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global AC Power Supply Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top AC Power Supply Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global AC Power Supply Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global AC Power Supply Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global AC Power Supply Sales by Companies
3.5 Global AC Power Supply Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 AC Power Supply Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers AC Power Supply Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 AC Power Supply Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 AC Power Supply Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 AC Power Supply Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global AC Power Supply Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Portable
