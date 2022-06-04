Static Var Compensator Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Static Var Compensator in global, including the following market information:
Global Static Var Compensator Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Static Var Compensator Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Static Var Compensator companies in 2021 (%)
The global Static Var Compensator market was valued at 805.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 991.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
TCR-based SVC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Static Var Compensator include ABB, Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric, Alstom, GE, Hitachi, Toshiba, Rongxin Power Electronic and Epri, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Static Var Compensator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Static Var Compensator Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Static Var Compensator Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
TCR-based SVC
MCR-based SVC
TSC-based SVC
Global Static Var Compensator Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Static Var Compensator Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electric Utility
Renewable
Railway
Industrial
Oil & Gas
Global Static Var Compensator Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Static Var Compensator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Static Var Compensator revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Static Var Compensator revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Static Var Compensator sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Static Var Compensator sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB
Siemens
Mitsubishi Electric
Alstom
GE
Hitachi
Toshiba
Rongxin Power Electronic
Epri
Weihan Power
XJ Group
Zhiguang Electric
Hengshun Electric
Xidian Power
Yinhu Electric
Sanyi Electric
Surpass Sun Electric
Sound Power
Fujidaneng Electric
Jiuzhou Electric
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Static Var Compensator Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Static Var Compensator Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Static Var Compensator Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Static Var Compensator Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Static Var Compensator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Static Var Compensator Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Static Var Compensator Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Static Var Compensator Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Static Var Compensator Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Static Var Compensator Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Static Var Compensator Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Static Var Compensator Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Static Var Compensator Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Static Var Compensator Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Static Var Compensator Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Static Var Compensator Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
