EV Li-ion Battery Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of EV Li-ion Battery in global, including the following market information:
Global EV Li-ion Battery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global EV Li-ion Battery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five EV Li-ion Battery companies in 2021 (%)
The global EV Li-ion Battery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Lithium Ion Manganese Oxide Battery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of EV Li-ion Battery include LG, SDI, Hitachi, Panasonic, AESC, Lithium Energy Japan (LEJ), Li-Tec, Valence and Johnson Matthey Battery Systems. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the EV Li-ion Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global EV Li-ion Battery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global EV Li-ion Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Lithium Ion Manganese Oxide Battery
Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery
LiNiMnCo (NMC) Battery
Lithium?titanate Battery
Global EV Li-ion Battery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global EV Li-ion Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electric Vehicles
Hybrid Electric Vehicles
Plug-In Electric Vehicles
Global EV Li-ion Battery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global EV Li-ion Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies EV Li-ion Battery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies EV Li-ion Battery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies EV Li-ion Battery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies EV Li-ion Battery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
LG
SDI
Hitachi
Panasonic
AESC
Lithium Energy Japan (LEJ)
Li-Tec
Valence
Johnson Matthey Battery Systems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 EV Li-ion Battery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global EV Li-ion Battery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global EV Li-ion Battery Overall Market Size
2.1 Global EV Li-ion Battery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global EV Li-ion Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global EV Li-ion Battery Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top EV Li-ion Battery Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global EV Li-ion Battery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global EV Li-ion Battery Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global EV Li-ion Battery Sales by Companies
3.5 Global EV Li-ion Battery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 EV Li-ion Battery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers EV Li-ion Battery Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 EV Li-ion Battery Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 EV Li-ion Battery Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 EV Li-ion Battery Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global EV Li-ion Battery Market Size Markets, 2021 &
