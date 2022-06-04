Steam Turbine-Driven Generator Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Steam Turbine-Driven Generator in global, including the following market information:

Global Steam Turbine-Driven Generator Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Steam Turbine-Driven Generator Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Steam Turbine-Driven Generator companies in 2021 (%)

The global Steam Turbine-Driven Generator market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gas Turbines Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Steam Turbine-Driven Generator include GE, Elliott Group, Siemens, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Harbin Electric, Toshiba America Energy Systems, Dresser-Rand, Shanghai Electric and Beijing BEIZHONG Turbo Generator. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Steam Turbine-Driven Generator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Steam Turbine-Driven Generator Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Steam Turbine-Driven Generator Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Gas Turbines

Steam Turbines

Water Turbines

Global Steam Turbine-Driven Generator Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Steam Turbine-Driven Generator Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Thermal Power Plant

Nuclear Power Plant

Global Steam Turbine-Driven Generator Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Steam Turbine-Driven Generator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Steam Turbine-Driven Generator revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Steam Turbine-Driven Generator revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Steam Turbine-Driven Generator sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Steam Turbine-Driven Generator sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE

Elliott Group

Siemens

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Harbin Electric

Toshiba America Energy Systems

Dresser-Rand

Shanghai Electric

Beijing BEIZHONG Turbo Generator

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Steam Turbine-Driven Generator Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Steam Turbine-Driven Generator Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Steam Turbine-Driven Generator Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Steam Turbine-Driven Generator Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Steam Turbine-Driven Generator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Steam Turbine-Driven Generator Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Steam Turbine-Driven Generator Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Steam Turbine-Driven Generator Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Steam Turbine-Driven Generator Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Steam Turbine-Driven Generator Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Steam Turbine-Driven Generator Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Steam Turbine-Driven Generator Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Steam Turbine-Driven Generator Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steam Turbine-Driven Generator Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Steam Turbine-Driven Generator Compani

