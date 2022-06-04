Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants market was valued at 1962.03 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.59% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Flame retardant chemicals are additive used to increase fire resistance of materials when they are exposed to ignition or fire spread. Non-halogenated flame retardant chemicals are based on aluminum, magnesium, boron, antimony-based oxides and hydroxides, phosphorus, nitrogen, etc. These chemicals are environment-friendly as compared to halogenated flame retardant chemicals, and can be used in polymers as an additive to increase the fire resistance.Growing infrastructure activities in APAC countries is driving the market. Owing to emergent business opportunities in countries, such as India, China, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Asia-Pacific is gradually becoming a new business hub. The demand for high-rise buildings and business infrastructure is increasing in this region. The rise in tourism is expected to increase, which will augment the demand for non-halogenated flame retardant chemicals.

By Market Verdors:

Nabaltec

Huber Engineered Materials

BASF

ICL

DAIHACHI Chemical Industry

By Types:

Aluminum Hydroxide

Phosphorous Based

By Applications:

Construction

Electrical

Transportation

Chemical

