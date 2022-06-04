Global Plastic Tube Packaging Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Plastic Tube Packaging market was valued at 6552.57 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Plastic tubes are popular for cosmetics such as hand creams, and also some foodstuffs. The plastic tube retains its shape after each squeeze unlike laminate tubes such as toothpaste tubes. Plastic tubes can be highly decorated or have a special additive such as soft touch to make the tube more appealing during use or at the point of sale.Plastic tubes are produced by extrusion. A sleeve is first produced on a specialized extrusion machine. It must be produced to a very high standard (for decoration purposes) and also to tight tolerances, compatible with automated processes after extrusion. Once the sleeve is produced, the tube head is fitted using an automated heading machine. Tube printing using specialized printing machines such as silk screen printing applies the desired decoration. The open tubes are typically filled and sealed at a separate facility. Multi-layer plastic tubes have become increasingly popular; they isolate the contents better from the air, allowing them to be used for a wider range of products, such as food.

By Market Verdors:

Essel-Propack

Albea

SUNA

Rego

Berry

Kimpai

BeautyStar

Kyodo Printing

Abdos

Toppan

Noepac

DNP

Montebello

Bell Packaging Group

LeanGroup

IntraPac

Scandolara

SRMTL

Nampak

Zalesi

Laminate Tubes Industries Limited

Bowler Metcalf Limited

First Aluminium Nigeria

By Types:

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

By Applications:

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Plastic Tube Packaging Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Plastic Tube Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Polyethylene (PE)

1.4.3 Polypropylene (PP)

1.4.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Plastic Tube Packaging Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Cosmetic & Personal Care

1.5.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.5.4 Food

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Plastic Tube Packaging Market

1.8.1 Global Plastic Tube Packaging Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Plastic Tube Packaging Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Plastic Tube Packaging Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Plastic Tube Packaging Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Plastic Tube Packaging Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Plastic Tube Packaging Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Plastic Tube Packaging Sales Revenue Market Sh

