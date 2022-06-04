Global Aircraft Carpets Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Aircraft Carpets market was valued at 11.78 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.69% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report studies the Aircraft Carpet market. The local pressure of high heels would punch a hole in the aluminum or composite flooring, and a carpet is the lightest way to distribute the loads such that the local pressure from high heels can be tolerated. Besides, aircraft can also improve noise absorption and damping of vibrations. Today, both commercial aircraft and private aircraft are equipped with a carpet.There are main three kinds of aircraft carpets: 100% Wool Carpet, 100% Nylon Carpet, Mix Carpet (20% Wool mixed with 80% Nylon or 80% Wool mixed with 20% Nylon. In 2017, report data showed that 43.96% of the Mix Carpet market demand in aircraft carpets for it combines the strengths of wool and nylon, while 100% Wool Carpet and 100% Nylon Carpet have a 28.99% and 27.04% respectively. Environmentally friendly and comfortable demanding of airline has led to the increasing demand for aircraft carpets. Increasing airline across the globe, especially in the Asia-Pacific is another major factor, driving the growth of the aircraft carpets market during the forecast period.

By Market Verdors:

Mohawk

Haeco

Desso

Botany Weaving

BACC

Lantal Textiles

Haima Carpet

CAP Carpet

BIC Carpets

Airworthy Aerospace

Neotex

Delos Aircraft

ACM

Aerofloor

Anjou Aeronautique

Spectra Interior

By Types:

100% Nylon Carpet

100% Wool Carpet

Mix Carpet

By Applications:

Commercial Aircraft

Private Aircraft

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Aircraft Carpets Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Aircraft Carpets Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 100% Nylon Carpet

1.4.3 100% Wool Carpet

1.4.4 Mix Carpet

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Aircraft Carpets Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Commercial Aircraft

1.5.3 Private Aircraft

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Aircraft Carpets Market

1.8.1 Global Aircraft Carpets Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Aircraft Carpets Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Aircraft Carpets Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Aircraft Carpets Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Aircraft Carpets Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Aircraft Carpets Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Aircraft Carpets Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Aircraft Carpets Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America

