Global Trimethylaluminum (TMA) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Trimethylaluminum (TMA) market was valued at 13.77 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Trimethylaluminium is one of the simplest examples of an organoaluminium compound. Despite its name it has the formula Al2(CH3)6 (abbreviated as Al2Me6 or TMA), as it exists as a dimer. This colorless liquid is an industrially important compound but must be handled with care due to its pyrophoricity; it evolves white smoke (aluminium oxides) when the vapor is released into the air.The top 9 manufacturers held about 82.62% of the market share in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Nouryon (Akzo Nobel)

Albemarle

Lanxess (Chemtura)

Jiangsu Nata Opto-electronic Material

SAFC Hitech

Jiang Xi Jia Yin Opt-Electronic Material

UP Chemical

Lake Materials

ARGOSUN MO

By Types:

6N

6.5N

By Applications:

LED Industry

Solar Cell

Semiconductor Laser

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Trimethylaluminum (TMA) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Trimethylaluminum (TMA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 6N

1.4.3 6.5N

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Trimethylaluminum (TMA) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 LED Industry

1.5.3 Solar Cell

1.5.4 Semiconductor Laser

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Trimethylaluminum (TMA) Market

1.8.1 Global Trimethylaluminum (TMA) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Trimethylaluminum (TMA) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Trimethylaluminum (TMA) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Trimethylaluminum (TMA) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Trimethylaluminum (TMA) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Trimethylaluminum (TMA) Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Trimethylaluminum (TMA) Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

