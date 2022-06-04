Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) market was valued at 3981.43 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.88% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Purified terephthalic acid (PTA) is a raw material used in making high-performance multi-purpose plastics such as polybutyl terephthalate(PBT), polyethylene terephthalate(PET), and the new bioplastic that has been garnering attention in recent years, polytrimethylene terephthalate(PTT). Purified terephthalic acid (PTA) is made by causing a reaction between the secondary petroleum product paraxylene (PX) and acetic acid.Based on region, the purified terephthalic acid market in South America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increased demand for purified terephthalic acid from PET grade resin producers in South America. Asia Pacific is the largest market for purified terephthalic acid. The rise in consumption of PET material bottles and the increase in demand for purified terephthalic acid from the packaging industry are key factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific purified terephthalic acid market.

By Market Verdors:

British Petroleum

Reliance Industries

Sinopec

Indorama Ventures Public Company

SABIC

Alpek

Eastman Chemical

Indian Oil

Lotte Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical

Petkim Petrokimya Holding

JBF Petrochemicals

MCPI

Jiaxing Petrochemical

China Prosperity (Jiangyin) Petrochemical

Hanwha General Chemical

Hengli Petrochemical

By Types:

Type 1

Type 2

By Applications:

Polyester

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Plasticizers

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Type 1

1.4.3 Type 2

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Polyester

1.5.3 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

1.5.4 Plasticizers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market

1.8.1 Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 G

