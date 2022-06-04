Global Rubber Additives Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Rubber Additives market was valued at 465.72 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.71% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Rubber additives are chemicals or agents added during the processing and synthesis of rubber polymers. Rubber additives are incorporated with raw rubber polymer to enhance structural and mechanical properties, and improve the overall performance and quality of rubber.Rubber additives are chemicals or agents added during the processing and synthesis of rubber polymers. The most common rubber additives are rubber antioxidant, rubber accelerators and insoluble sulfur etc. In 2017, production of rubber antioxidant took about 41.63% of global rubber additives. Rubber accelerators and insoluble sulfur separately took 36.82% and 7.94% in 2017. Global demand for rubber additives is significantly driven by increasing consumption of rubber polymers in tire manufacturing and electrical insulation industries. Tire manufacturing industry is the largest consumer of rubber. Vulcanization accelerators, process aids and oil extenders are some of the rubber additives used in tire manufacturing. Accelerators which are used commonly to increase the cross-linking efficiency during vulcanization include guanidines, thiazoles, thiurams and sulfur. Furthermore, processing aids such as chemical peptizers and some plasticizers help reduce the viscosity for easy fabrication and stabilization. Extenders used during designing of tire treads include clay and calcium carbonate. Electrical insulation in household and industrial constructions is another driver of global demand for rubber additives. Rubber is a bad conductor of electricity; hence, it is one of the favored insulation materials. Oil extenders are extensively used rubber additives that help reduce the overall insulation costs. Stabilizers such as esters of fatty acids are also added to improve the heat and voltage resistance of rubber. However, environmental concerns coupled with stringent governmental regulations may hamper market growth. Regulations are imposed on rubber manufacturing industries, especially for VOC emissions that cause air pollution.

By Market Verdors:

Eastman

Kemai Chemical

Sunsine

Jiangsu Sinorgchem Technology

Lanxess

Shandong Yanggu Huatai Chemical

KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL

Northeast Auxiliary Chemical

Addivant

Puyang Willing Chemicals

Xian Yu-Chem

AkzoNobel

Agrofert

Sumitomo Chemical

NCIC

OUCHI SHINKO CHEMICAL

Arkema

NOCIL

By Types:

Rubber Antioxidant

Rubber Accelerators

Insoluble Sulfur

By Applications:

Tire & Tubing

Consumer Goods

Construction

Electrical Insulation

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Rubber Additives Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Rubber Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Rubber Antioxidant

1.4.3 Rubber Accelerators

1.4.4 Insoluble Sulfur

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Rubber Additives Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Tire & Tubing

1.5.3 Consumer Goods

1.5.4 Construction

1.5.5 Electrical Insulation

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Rubber Additives Market

1.8.1 Global Rubber Additives Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Rubber Additives Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Rubber Additives Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Rubber Additives Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Rubber Additives Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Rubber Additives Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Rubber Additives Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

