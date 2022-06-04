Global Zinc Phosphate Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Zinc Phosphate market was valued at 14.2 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .67% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Zinc phosphate (Zn3(PO4)2) is an inorganic chemical compound used as a corrosion resistant coating on metal surfaces either as part of an electroplating process or applied as a primer pigment (see also red lead). It has largely displaced toxic materials based on lead or chromium, and by 2006 it had become the most commonly used corrosion inhibitor. Zinc phosphate coats better on a crystalline structure than bare metal, so a seeding agent is often used as a pre-treatment. One common agent is sodium pyrophosphate.In the past few years, the price of zinc phosphate has a little change and we expect the price will slightly lower, in 2016, the price increased because of the raw materials zinc and zinc oxide. In addition, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of zinc phosphate. At the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share in emerging regions, the competition in zinc phosphate industry will become more intense.

By Market Verdors:

SNCZ

Delaphos

Heubach

WPC Technology

Nubiola

Hanchang Industries

Numinor

Vanchem Performance Chemicals

VB Technochemicals

Xinsheng Chemical

Noelson Chemicals

Kunyuan Chemical

Jinqiao Zinc Industrial

Shenlong Zinc Industry

By Types:

High Zinc Containing Zinc Phosphate

Low Zinc Containing Zinc Phosphate

By Applications:

Water Based Anticorrosive Coating

Solvent Based Anticorrosive Coating

