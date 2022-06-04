Global Truck Coatings Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Truck Coatings market was valued at 396.29 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.92% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Truck Coatings are coatings used in Truck vehicles.The global Truck Coatings market is valued at 432.35 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 617.67 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.56% during 2018-2025.

By Market Verdors:

Versaflex Inc.

PPG Industries

Sherwin-Williams

Rhino Linings

Kukdo Chemicals

Nukote Coating Systems

VIP GmbH

Specialty Products

Evonik

By Types:

Electrodeposition Coating

Primer

Top Coat

By Applications:

Tank Truck

Flatbed Truck

Garbage Truck

Dump Truck

Panel Truck

