Global Itaconic Acid (IA) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Itaconic Acid (IA) market was valued at 82.32 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.26% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Itaconic Acid is a naturally occurring unsaturated 5-C dicarboxylic acid which is also known as methylenesuccinic acid or methylenebutanedioic acid . Itaconic acid was first described by Baup in 1836 when he discovered it as a product of citric acid distillation. Itaconic acid has the stoichiometric formula C5H6O4 and a molar weight of 130.1 g/mol. It exists as white to light beige crystals with a density of 1.573 g/mL at 25°C, a melting point of 165-168°C and a flash point of 268°C . It dissolves in water up to 80.1 g/L at 20°C which makes it quite easy to purify by crystallization. In a recent study IA was also found to dissolve well in several alcohols including methanol, 2-propanol and ethanol with the solubility increasing with temperature. Itaconic acid is also readily biodegradable in nature.Itaconic acid is an important raw material in the chemicals industry, but it still occupies a niche market. The today`s use of itaconic acid is in the production of lubricant additives, surface active agents, dye intermediates, plastics, synthetic rubber and resins and chemical fibers. China is at present the largest supply market for Itaconic Acid, accounting for an estimated 76.15 percent share of global production in 2017. The country holds the supply and demand of itaconic acid from the viewpoint of production, manufacture, and worldwide competitiveness.

By Market Verdors:

Kehai Biochemistry

Guoguang Biochemistry

Huaming Biochemistry

Alpha Chemika

Zhongshun Science & Technology

By Types:

Synthesis

Fermentation

By Applications:

Plasticizer

Lubricating Oil Additive

