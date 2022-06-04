Global Polyurethane Additives Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Polyurethane Additives market was valued at 1852.4 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.88% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polyurethane consists of organic components connected by urethane links. The majority of polyurethanes available are thermosetting polymers that do not melt at high temperatures. Polyurethane is conventionally utilized and is produced with the help of a polyol and di or polyisocyanate.Polyurethane additives are the chemical substances that are used in small quantities to enhance the properties of foams, adhesives, sealants, coatings, elastomers, and binders. Asia-Pacific region is dominant in the polyurethane additive market. The rising demand for polyurethane additives in this region is mainly driven by its increased use in building & construction industries. Europe is the second-largest consumer of polyurethane additives, globally. The market in this region is mainly driven by the growing opportunities from transportation and construction industries. The Middle East & Africa is the second fastest-growing market, due to the increased demand for rigid foam for insulation purposes in the region.

By Market Verdors:

Covestro

BASF

Dow Chemical

Huntsman

Tosoh

Albemarle

Eastman

KAO

Evonik

Air Products and Chemicals

Momentive Performance Materials

LANXESS

Schill + Seilacher Struktol

By Types:

Catalysts

Surfactants

Fillers

By Applications:

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Bedding & Furniture

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Polyurethane Additives Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Polyurethane Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Catalysts

1.4.3 Surfactants

1.4.4 Fillers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Polyurethane Additives Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Automotive & Transportation

1.5.3 Building & Construction

1.5.4 Bedding & Furniture

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Polyurethane Additives Market

1.8.1 Global Polyurethane Additives Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polyurethane Additives Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Polyurethane Additives Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Polyurethane Additives Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Polyurethane Additives Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Polyurethane Additives Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Polyurethane Additives Sales Revenue Market Share by

