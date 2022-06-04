Global Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) market was valued at 141.64 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 28.25% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Metal Organic Frameworks (MOFs) also called as Porous Coordination Polymers (PCPs) or coordination networks are crystalline material that can be readily self-assembled from metal ions or metal clusters with organic ligands. They display permanent porosity with the enormous internal surface area and large structural diversity and thus lead to a wide spectrum of applications including gas capture and storage, molecule separations, ion-exchange, drug delivery, sensing, catalysis, luminescence.The industry is high concentration, the key brand include BASF, MOFapps, Strem Chemicals and so on. Currently, BASF is the leader in MOF, who accounted for 88.53% of global revenue share in 2019. These large-scale production vendors almost monopolize the MOF market.

By Market Verdors:

BASF

MOFapps

Strem Chemicals

MOF Technologies

Framergy, Inc.

By Types:

Zinc-Based

Copper-Based

Iron-Based

Aluminum-Based

Magnesium-Based

By Applications:

Gas Storage

Adsorption Separation

Catalytic

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Zinc-Based

1.4.3 Copper-Based

1.4.4 Iron-Based

1.4.5 Aluminum-Based

1.4.6 Magnesium-Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Gas Storage

1.5.3 Adsorption Separation

1.5.4 Catalytic

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) Market

1.8.1 Global Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) Sales V

