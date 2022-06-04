Global Lithium Compounds Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Lithium Compounds market was valued at 1532.4 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.17% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The lithium compounds market is driven by various end user industries such as li-ion batteries, glass & ceramics and others.Asia-Pacific is the global leader in the consumption of lithium compounds, and is expected to dominate in the coming years. China, Japan, and South Korea are the key countries in this region.

By Market Verdors:

FMC

Albemarle

Sichuan Tianqui Lithium Chemicals

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium

China Lithium Products Technology

Sichuan Ni&Co Guorun New Materials

Shanghai China Lithium Industrial

By Types:

Lithium Carbonate

Lithium Hydroxide

Lithium Metal

Butyl-Lithium

By Applications:

Lithium Ion Battery

Glass And Ceramics

Medical

Lubricating Oil

Metallurgical

Polymer

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Lithium Compounds Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Lithium Compounds Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Lithium Carbonate

1.4.3 Lithium Hydroxide

1.4.4 Lithium Metal

1.4.5 Butyl-Lithium

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Lithium Compounds Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Lithium Ion Battery

1.5.3 Glass And Ceramics

1.5.4 Medical

1.5.5 Lubricating Oil

1.5.6 Metallurgical

1.5.7 Polymer

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Lithium Compounds Market

1.8.1 Global Lithium Compounds Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Lithium Compounds Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Lithium Compounds Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Lithium Compounds Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Lithium Compounds Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Lithium Compounds Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Lithium Compoun

