Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films market was valued at 2167.38 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

PVB film is a translucent film, which is essentially a thermoplastic resin film, a polymer material is extrude-forming through a polyvinyl butyral resin plasticized by a plasticizer. Appearance is translucent film, no impurities, surface roughness, with a certain roughness and good flexibility, has good adhesion with inorganic glass, has high mechanical strength properties such as transparent, heat, cold, humidity, it is the best adhesive material for the manufacture of laminated safety glass in the current world, while also has a wide range of applications in building walls, recruit awning, window, bank counter, prison probe window, furnaces and various bulletproof glass screen . Because it is made of plastic resin, it has a recyclable processing, re-use characteristic.The world Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films production market will still have a certain amount of growth owing to the increasing of demand. The market in developed countries will have some growth and the market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate. The world Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films production will increase at a growth rate of about 4.4 %. The main consumption region will be in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

By Market Verdors:

Eastman Chemical

Sekisui Chemicals

Kuraray

EVERLAM

ChangChun Group

Kingboard Chemical Holdings

Huakai Plastic

Zhejiang Decent Plastic

Rehone Plastic

Tanshan Jichang New Material

Wuhan Honghui New Material

Weifang Liyang New Material

By Types:

Standard Film

High Performance Film

By Applications:

Automotive PVB

Architecture PVB

Photovoltaic PVB

