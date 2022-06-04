Global Calcium Formate Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Calcium Formate market was valued at 23.83 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.21% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Calcium Formate is the calcium salt of formic acid, HCOOH. The chemical formula is Ca(HCOO)2. It is used as leather tanning, animal feed additive, cement additive, silage treatment etc. It may be produced synthetically by reacting calcium oxide or calcium hydroxide with formic acid. In this report, statistics includes feed and industrial Grade.For industry structure analysis, the Calcium Formate industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 26.09% of the revenue market. Perstorp is the leader of the global calcium formate industry. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Calcium Formate. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

By Market Verdors:

Perstorp

GEO Specialty Chemicals

Chongqing Chuandong Chemical

Feicheng Acid Chemical

LANXESS Corporation

Zibo Ruibao Chemical

Hengxin Chemical

Jiangxi Kosin Organic Chemical

Baoding Guoxiu

Shandong BaoYuan Chemical

Wujiang Hongyang Chemical

Henan Botai

Fano Biotech

Zouping Fenlian

Zibo Zhongchuan Chemical

Command Chemical Corporation

By Types:

Feed Grade

Industrial Grade

By Applications:

Feed

Construction

Leather Industry

Chemical Industry

