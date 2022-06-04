Global Hafnium Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Hafnium market was valued at 62.14 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.09% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Hafnium is a chemical element, chemical symbol is Hf, and its atomic number is 72, atomic weight of 178.49. It is a shiny silver-grey transition metal with a melting point of 2233°C, boiling point of 4602°C, and density of 13.31 g/cm3. The nature of dense hafnium metal is not active, the surface of the formation of oxide coating, at room temperature is very stable, powder hafnium easy to spontaneous combustion in air. Hafnium has a strong ability to absorb hydrogen and can form up to HfH2.1. Hafnium reacts with nitrogen at high temperatures. Due to the contraction of the lanthanide series, the atomic radius of the hafnium is almost the same as that of the zirconium, so the hafnium is very similar to the zirconium in nature and is difficult to separate, it mainly because the density of the hafnium is twice that of the zirconium. Hafnium does not act with dilute hydrochloric acid, dilute sulfuric acid and strong alkali solution, but soluble in hydrofluoric acid. Hafnium has an oxidation state of +2, +3, +4, among which the +4 valence compound is the most stable. Hafnium is used in filaments and electrodes. Some semiconductor fabrication processes use its oxide for integrated circuits at 45 nm and smaller feature lengths. Some super alloys used for special applications contain hafnium in combination with niobium, titanium, or tungsten.The world`s hafnium resources are estimated to exceed 1 million tons, and abundant hafnium sales in North America and Europe. Hafnium, widely used as a super alloy in aerospace and nuclear reactor control rods, accounts for 80% of the market.

By Market Verdors:

Alkane Resources

Orano

ATI

CNNC Jinghuan

Nanjing Youtian Metal Technology

By Types:

Hafnium Sponge

Hafnium Crystal Bar

By Applications:

Super Alloy

Nuclear

Plasma Cutting

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Hafnium Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Hafnium Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Hafnium Sponge

1.4.3 Hafnium Crystal Bar

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Hafnium Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Super Alloy

1.5.3 Nuclear

1.5.4 Plasma Cutting

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Hafnium Market

1.8.1 Global Hafnium Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Hafnium Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Hafnium Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Hafnium Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Hafnium Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Hafnium Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Hafnium Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Hafnium Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Hafnium Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North America Hafnium Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and G

